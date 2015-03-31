Twitter had great reactions to Trevor Noah being chosen as Jon Stewart's successor

On Monday, Comedy Central announced that 31-year-old South African comedian Trevor Noah will replace Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”
It’s official: we’re thrilled to confirm @Trevornoah will be the next#DailyShow host. http://t.co/6S76gXq410 pic.twitter.com/ts2UrnAqrV
— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) March 30, 2015
“The Daily Show” joked:
Very excited to welcome our next host: @Trevornoah! That’s right – another guy in late night from Soweto. http://t.co/zlNhBmjg6I
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2015
Noah humbly responded to the announcement.
No-one can replace Jon Stewart. But together with the amazing team at The Daily Show, we will continue to make this the best damn news show!
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2015
The reactions, so far, have been overwhelmingly positive.
Thank you president Obama pic.twitter.com/PgFJCCyRTa
— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) March 30, 2015
If you’re wondering why @Trevornoah got the #DailyShow chair. His 8 min live at the Apollo set is all u need to see. http://t.co/0qquFdRgIF
— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) March 30, 2015
I know Trevor Noah a bit. Nice guy. I’m sure won’t mind letting me host the Daily Show instead of him.
— Todd Barry (@toddbarry) March 30, 2015
@Trevornoah Congrats 2u & @TheDailyShow looks like U R the man who will take over making fun of us all
