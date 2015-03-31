Twitter had great reactions to Trevor Noah being chosen as Jon Stewart's successor

On Monday, Comedy Central announced that 31-year-old South African comedian Trevor Noah will replace Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”

“The Daily Show” joked:

Very excited to welcome our next host: @Trevornoah! That’s right – another guy in late night from Soweto. http://t.co/zlNhBmjg6I

— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2015

Noah humbly responded to the announcement.

No-one can replace Jon Stewart. But together with the amazing team at The Daily Show, we will continue to make this the best damn news show!

— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2015

The reactions, so far, have been overwhelmingly positive.

Thank you president Obama pic.twitter.com/PgFJCCyRTa

— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) March 30, 2015

If you’re wondering why @Trevornoah got the #DailyShow chair. His 8 min live at the Apollo set is all u need to see. http://t.co/0qquFdRgIF

— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) March 30, 2015

I know Trevor Noah a bit. Nice guy. I’m sure won’t mind letting me host the Daily Show instead of him.

— Todd Barry (@toddbarry) March 30, 2015