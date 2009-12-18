Twitter Hacked By 'Iranian Cyber Army'?

Update: Twitter is back. Here’s what cofounder Biz Stone wrote on the official Twitter blog:



“As we tweeted a bit ago, Twitter’s DNS records were temporarily compromised tonight but have now been fixed. As some noticed, Twitter.com was redirected for a while but API and platform applications were working. We will update with more information and details once we’ve investigated more fully.”

Earlier: Twitter is not loading, and it appears that hackers may be to blame. A friend passes along this screenshot of what Twitter.com apparently looked like moments ago. Twitter’s status blog — hosted on Tumblr — also isn’t loading, so it’s possible this is a DNS hack.

The text says:

Iranian Cyber Army

This site has been hacked by Iranian Cyber Army

[email protected]

U.S.A. Think They Controlling And Managing Internet By Their Access, But They Don’t, We Control And Manage Internet By Our Power, So Do Not Try To Stimulation Iranian Peoples To ………….

NOW WHICH COUNTRY IS EMBARGO LIST? IRAN?USA?

WE PUSH THEM IN EMBARGO LIST ;)

Take Care.

