Dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts, including Obama, Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Kanye, were hacked in a colossal bitcoin scam: here's the full list

Twitter

Dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked on Wednesday as part of an elaborate bitcoin scam.

Accounts belonging to billionaires, music artists, politicians, and tech founders and startups were all hacked. After more than an hour of bitcoin scams coming from large accounts, Twitter appeared to temporarily disable verified accounts from posting to the site as it looked into the issue.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

Here are some of the most high-profile Twitter accounts hit in Wednesday’s bitcoin scam:

First the Cash app, owned by Square, along with several cryptocurrency-related accounts

Twitter

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates

Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk/Twitter

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett

Twitter

Elon Musk, several more times.

Elon Musk/Twitter

Apple

Twitter Apple Bitcoin scam tweet

Uber

Twitter

Kanye West

Twitter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Twitter

Billionaire and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

Twitter

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Twitter

Music artist Wiz Khalifa

Twitter

Former President Barack Obama

Twitter

Fast food chain Wendy’s

Twitter

Boxer Floyd Mayweather

Twitter

YouTuber MrBeast

Twitter The followup tweet is also a common scam meant to trick people into thinking that funds were disbursed as promised.

Music artist XXXTentacion, who died in 2018

Twitter

Twitter personality God (aka David Javerbaum)

Twitter

Kim Kardashian West

Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.