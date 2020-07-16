Dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts, including Obama, Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Kanye, were hacked in a colossal bitcoin scam: here's the full list

Dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked on Wednesday as part of an elaborate bitcoin scam.
Accounts belonging to billionaires, music artists, politicians, and tech founders and startups were all hacked. After more than an hour of bitcoin scams coming from large accounts, Twitter appeared to temporarily disable verified accounts from posting to the site as it looked into the issue.
“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”
Here are some of the most high-profile Twitter accounts hit in Wednesday’s bitcoin scam:
First the Cash app, owned by Square, along with several cryptocurrency-related accounts
Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett
Elon Musk, several more times.
Apple
Uber
Kanye West
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Billionaire and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg
Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
Music artist Wiz Khalifa
Former President Barack Obama
Fast food chain Wendy’s
Boxer Floyd Mayweather
YouTuber MrBeast
Music artist XXXTentacion, who died in 2018
Twitter personality God (aka David Javerbaum)
Kim Kardashian West
