Twitter Explains How It Let Britney And Fox News Get Hacked

No phishing scam here: Someone broke into Twitter’s back-end tools and tinkered with 33 accounts, including Fox News, Rick Sanchez, Barack Obama, and Britney Spears. From Twitter’s blog:



The issue with these 33 accounts is different from the Phishing scam aimed at Twitter users this weekend. These accounts were compromised by an individual who hacked into some of the tools our support team uses to help people do things like edit the email address associated with their Twitter account when they can’t remember or get stuck. We considered this a very serious breach of security and immediately took the support tools offline. We’ll put them back only when they’re safe and secure.

Earlier: Fox News’ Twitter Hacked, Says Bill O’Reilly Is Gay

