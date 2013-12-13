Twitter Guts Its Block Feature: 'Block' No Longer Stops People From Seeing Your Tweets

Twitter Twitter report as spammer option

Twitter has dramatically changed how its “block” feature works.

Blocking someone used to mean that the person was blocked from seeing your tweets.

Now it means the opposite. You won’t see that person’s tweets, or any @replies or mentions of you.

Twitter explained the change in an article on its support page.

There is still a way to keep a particular person from seeing your tweets, by using the “report as spam” link. Once clicked, the person will be blocked from seeing your tweets.

However, on its “block feature” support page, Twitter didn’t come right out and say that the “report as spam” is the new block. You have to rummage around the “report as spam” page to learn that.

Naturally, there’s uproar about the revised block feature on Twitter.

For instance, AP sports writer Dave Hogg @davehogg tweets: The new Twitter block function is like reporting a stalker to the police and having them give you a blindfold so you won’t see them.

Macworld editor Jason Snell @jsnell tweets: The next Twitter feature update: When you block someone you can still see their tweets and they can still see yours.

