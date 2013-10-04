Twitter: 218 Million Monthly Active Users And Still Growing

Twitter has filed its S1 to go public.

One of the biggest questions is how many users Twitter has and how quickly it’s growing. Recently, many have reported that Twitter isn’t growing as quickly as it once was. And there are many who do sign up for the service but aren’t very active on it.

According to the S1 filing, Twitter has 218 million monthly active users. Here’s a look at Twitter’s recent active user growth since March 2012:

