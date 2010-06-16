Twitter Grows Up And Gets Serious

Twitter is no longer a start-up with a service that many assumed was a fad that would quietly disappear, along with the company. Its user base is growing at a rate reminiscent of Facebook; it has a strong developer community and a nascent business model. All this is promising, but Twitter still has its work cut out. It needs to show that the business model stacks up and generates margins for future growth. It must do more to nurture its developer community and produce a stronger roadmap for how it intends to keep the service fresh and compelling, in order to differentiate from rivals with their eyes on its crown.

Is Twitter the new Facebook?

Twitter is changing before our eyes from a start-up to a grown-up business. This transformation has been particularly visible in the past couple of months as Twitter acquired Atebits, the company behind the popular Tweetie iPhone app and announced Promoted Tweets, its first foray into an advertising model controlled by the company. This flurry of activity culminated with Chirp, Twitter’s first ever developer conference, held in San Francisco in mid-April. During the conference, Twitter finally revealed hard facts about the business that were impressive and encouraging. It has close to 106 million users, with 300,000 new users signing up every day, plus 180 unique visitors every month. Twitter is still smaller than Facebook (around 450 million users) and is not exactly a social network, but its popularity, size, and growth are putting it in the same league as Facebook.

Twitter is also generating high volumes of traffic. In 2007 users were tweeting 5,000 times a day, and by 2008 the number had increased to 300,000, reaching 2.5 million per day in January 2009. One year later, in January 2010, the figure had risen to 50 million tweets per day, climbing to 55 million in April 2010. There are 600 million search queries on Twitter per day, which bodes well for the Promoted Tweets sponsored keyword search advertising program.

Time for Twitter to up the ante on service development

Twitter’s service evolution has been steady rather than spectacular, characterised by a drip feed of service and feature enhancements rather than any major step change. There has been more activity to enhance Twitter since the end of last year and this is accelerating. In April 2010 Twitter previewed @anywhere, a set of web tools which enable partner to easily integrate Twitter functionality into their own websites.

Mobile has always been an important part of the Twitter proposition, and at the Chirp developer conference in April the company revealed that 37% of active Twitter users connect to the service via mobile applications. Mobile applications are clearly a growth opportunity and Twitter means to make the most of it by launching its own applications for smartphones. In April 2010 Twitter launched an in-house application for BlackBerry smartphones, which since launch has accounted for around 7–8% of new signups. It also acquired AteBits in April, the company behind the popular Tweetie iPhone application. It is now working on its own Twitter application for Android devices.

But without alienating the developer community

Twitter’s move to develop/acquire its own smartphone client is creating unease among third-party developers that will now have to compete against Twitter. Twitter needs to be very careful not to alienate the developer community as they drive innovation for the service and also traffic, essential for Twitter’s long-term health. In April 2010 Twitter announced that there were 100,000 applications for Twitter – very strong growth over the four months from December 2009 when the company reported 50,000 Twitter applications. Third-party applications deepen user engagement and are also proven to increase traffic. Applications account for 75% of all tweets – significantly more than generated by the actual Twitter site. High traffic volumes are in turn attractive to advertisers – particularly search-related activity – and this is core to Twitter’s advertising play.

The building blocks of a business model – but still a lot of work to do

Twitter’s strategy to date has been focused on building the user base and the application ecosystem that supports it (just like Facebook) and on both counts it has done well. But what Twitter has lacked is a viable business model that will make it profitable. Twitter is acutely aware of this and has been thinking long and hard about its monetization strategy. It has formed partnerships with Google, Microsoft and Yahoo! to integrate Twitter feeds into their search results. It is looking at ways introduce paid-for services for corporate users, although this is still at an early test stage. And then in April this year it took the wraps of Promoted Tweets, company-sponsored advertising tweets that will appear at the top of the page when a user searches on related keywords.

The basic model for Promoted Tweets is the same as Google Adwords, which is a profitable, well-understood approach. Twitter is coupling this with a quality metric called “resonance” that is based on user interactions across a range of parameters such as re-tweets and avatar clicks. If Promoted Tweets do not score well on Twitter’s resonance metric, then they will disappear. The Promoted Tweet model has potential, given that there are 600 million search queries on Twitter per day. There are also good opportunities to scale Promoted Tweets across third-party applications. During the early stage, Promoted Tweets are confined to the Twitter site, but the company says that it will go wider later and that developers who participate in the program will get a 50:50 revenue share with Twitter. This is good news for developers as it gives them another potential revenue stream.

Promoted Tweets face a number of challenges

Twitter’s new advertising platform will inevitably have an impact on existing, independent Twitter advertising specialists, many of which are in start-up mode and will not be able to compete directly with Twitter. To survive, independents will need to ensure their advertising solution has a different proposition than the one provided by Promoted Tweets. For its part, Twitter has said it will not block external advertising networks but will look at revising terms of service, although at the time of writing this report (April) the company had given no indication of what this will involve.

Another question is whether or not brands and agencies will be prepared to pay for Promoted Tweets when they can already interact with Twitter users for free by virtue of their own micro-blogs and followers. No doubt some will not want to pay and will be content with their existing level of interaction. However, we think a good proportion of brands will find Promoted Tweets attractive as a way of interacting with users in a more targeted fashion, while the prospect of incorporating geo-coding will add a further layer of value.

Although Twitter is being careful with how it positions Promoted Tweets, they are nonetheless overt and sit prominently in the service, and as such could irritate users. The flip side of Twitter’s immediacy is that if advertising messages are not very carefully positioned, users can hit back at brands in real-time, and brands will have little control over this. There is no doubt that some users will be against the introduction of advertising on Twitter, almost out of principal, but that resistance will subside once people realise that the new resonance metric means they actually have measure of control over ads and can in effect determine whether they stay or disappear.

