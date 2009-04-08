Twitter Traffic Growing Fast, Skewing Older

- 45-to-54-year-olds are Twitter’s “highest indexing age group,” and are 36% more likely than average to visit the site. [comScore]
- Amazon, WalMart raise prices on MP3s after Apple does [paidContent]
- Nintendo could allow video downloads from Wii to DS [WSJ]
- Mobile social networking startup Brightkite sells to another startup [TechCrunch]
- Nokia Siemens wants to buy some wireless units from bankrupt Nortel [WSJ]
- Cox the first big cable company to build its own wireless business [WSJ]
