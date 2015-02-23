Twitter could get a major redesign

AP Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

It looks like Twitter is going to substantially redesign its home page in 2015, and more changes could be on the way.

TechCrunch has published an article looking at the changes Twitter is making in 2015. It hints that a redesign of the homepage is on the way.

Twitter has been previewing a new, redesigned homepage that has a grid view. Right now the Twitter homepage has a simple timeline of activity, but TechCrunch says that it wants to change that,

The proposed homepage design would sort users and activity into a grid, which would leave space for videos and photos — a big part of Twitter’s push.

TechCrunch also says that Twitter is going to “substantially” change the way the site looks and works in 2015 — so it likely isn’t stopping at just a homepage redesign.

