Twitter is handing off some ad sales to Google

Kimberly White/Getty Images Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, handing sponsored tweets off to Google

Twitter is handing off some of its ad sales to Google, the company just announced.

Advertisers will now be able to buy sponsored tweets through Google’s DoubleClick ad exchange. The partnership will likely help Twitter sell more ads, because of the huge customer-base Google already has.

Twitter’s earnings leaked early on Tuesday afternoon, and the stock tanked on a big miss on revenue and a slashed outlook. This new partnership could help boost revenue.

Thanks to this new partnership, Twitter advertisers who use DoubleClick will also be able to better see how their Twitter ads drive sales.

“We want advertisers to have insights into the rich canvas of actions beyond website clicks on platforms like ours (e.g., Retweets) and the role they play in determining a campaign’s ROI,” Twitter wrote in its blog post.

These new tools aren’t live yet, but will be rolled out soon.

This isn’t the first time Twitter and Google have gotten closer lately. Earlier this year the two companies struck a deal to have tweets show up in Google search results.

Twitter also announced that it acquired a marketing company called TellApart that will also help its advertisers understand how effective their campaigns are.

