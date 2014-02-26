Twitter Gives $US50,000 Twitter Handle Back To Its Rightful Owner

And all is right again with the world.

Last month, Naoki Hiroshima — who was once offered $US50,000 for his one-letter Twitter handle, @N — was extorted into giving up his name by an aggressive hacker.

But there’s good news! According to TheNextWeb, Hiroshima is back in charge of his account.

Order has been restored.

— Naoki Hiroshima (@N) February 25, 2014

There’s no word yet on what happened or why it took Twitter a while to give him back his coveted handle. There’s also no word on what’s going to happen to the other Twitter handle he owns, @N_is_stolen.

