Twitter Gives $US50,000 Twitter Handle Back To Its Rightful Owner

Karyne Levy
N is stolenTwitter

And all is right again with the world.

Last month, Naoki Hiroshima — who was once offered $US50,000 for his one-letter Twitter handle, @N — was extorted into giving up his name by an aggressive hacker.

But there’s good news! According to TheNextWeb, Hiroshima is back in charge of his account.

There’s no word yet on what happened or why it took Twitter a while to give him back his coveted handle. There’s also no word on what’s going to happen to the other Twitter handle he owns, @N_is_stolen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

hackers sai-us twitter