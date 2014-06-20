Twitter Doesn't Actually Support Your GIFs -- And That's A Good Thing

The internet may have been celebrating for the wrong reasons when Twitter finally announced it would support GIFs.

But Twitter doesn’t actually support your GIFs. I know.

When you upload a GIF to Twitter, it actually converts it into an MP4, a type of video file.

I know you’re frustrated, but this is actually a good thing.

Twitter uploads your GIFs as videos because they’re much easier to compress, making them easier to share on mobile devices.

It also means you can slow down or pause your “GIFs,” making them exponentially more entertaining.

But the biggest takeaway here is that Twitter may become a place to share videos with your friends, not just YouTube links and screenshots. And that’s something we can all get excited about.

