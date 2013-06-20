Twitter Just Bought Mobile Local App Spindle And Is Shutting It Down

SpindlePat Kinsel, Spindle’s Co-Founder and CEOOn Wednesday, a startup named Spindle announced that Twitter had bought it and was shutting it down.



In a Wednesday blog post, the Spindle team said it’s relocating from Boston to San Francisco, where Twitter is based and would be sunsetting the app right away.

We’ve reached out to Spindle and Twitter to see if they have a time frame for shutting it down.

Spindle makes a mobile app that hoovers up data that businesses post to Facebook and Twitter, analyses it, and uses it to alert users to things going on around them.

For example, the app could help newcomers to a city find nearby happy hours, dinner specials and clothing sales as they’re walking around.

With Twitter increasingly becoming a mobile-oriented service, Spindle could help Twitter deliver more location-based services of its own.

Spindle employed eight people before the Twitter acquisition including a big braintrust from Microsoft.

Spindle cofounder and CEO Pat Kinsel, who spent about two years at Microsoft and left in 2010, was in charge of Docs.com, an online version of Microsoft’s Office software that was integrated with Facebook. (Docs is still available as a Facebook app.)

Kinsel also worked on Bing.com/Twitter, a Microsoft partnership with Twitter that pulls tweets into Bing search results, according to his LinkedIn profile,

In fact, Spindle’s other two cofounders are also former Microsoft employees. Simon Yun and Alex Lambert, software engineers Jeff Lupien and Keh-Li Sheng, and Alex Jenkins, VP of product.

Ray Ozzie, the former Microsoft CTO and chief software architect who left in 2010, is one of the investors Spindle lists on its website.

