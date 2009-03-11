Twitter Gets Its 'Million Dollar Homepage' Scheme

Ahh, the Internet, where people will try anything to make $1 million.



Thanks to Twitter, we’re now aware of 1milliontweets.com, a Web site set up to sell 1 million tweets for $1 each.

“Promote your website, advertise your business or just leave your mark – you can send as many tweets as you’d like for only $1/each,” the site advertises. The tweets will later be organised into a book.

Will it work? That’s a lot of tweets to buy, even in blocks of 10 or 100.

Won’t it piss people off? The nice thing about Twitter is that — outside of the search engine — you’re only exposed to people you subscribe to on purpose. The Twitter account @1milliontweets only has 163 followers so far — down from 165 last time we checked. We’ll see how far this goes.

Blair Cummins, who is running the scheme, is not new to the Internet. He is listed as chief executive of SportsMates, a company that operates sports social networks, including Kournikova.com, “the official Website of Anna Kournikova.” Blair also used to sell domain names, including selling encryption.com to RSA Security.

A born entrepreneur who started his first business while he was in high school, Blair is the great grandson of diesel and automotive pioneer Clessie Lyle Cummins, founder of Cummins, Inc. (CMI), a Fortune 500 multinational and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of diesel engines and engine components.

This is, of course, the Twitter take on the “million dollar homepage,” which a 21-year-old British student cooked up in 2005.

