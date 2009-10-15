Twitter Gets Into The Wine Business

Not content with creating a world dominating messaging platform, Twitter is already diversifying its business.



It’s getting into the wine game, with the help of indy San Fransisco wine maker Crushpad.

Twitter will produce bottles for a label called Fledgling Wine, which will donate money to Room to Read, a group dedicated to expanding reading around the world:

SFWeekly (via TC): Starting today, you can reserve your Twitter-branded bottle of wine for $20, $5 of which goes toward Room to Read (the rest pays for production costs). Every case sold will buy 60 local language books in support of an organisation that, to date, has established more than 700 schools and over 7,000 bilingual libraries with five million books.

Twitter is creating two wines to start, a Pinot Noir and a Chardonnay, Noah Dorrance, Crushpad’s marketing director, told SFoodie. But, remaining true to the open nature of its own product, Twitter is not creating the wines all on its own: It’s encouraging you to participate in the process.

Not only can you buy the wine, you can pitch in a string of related events, ranging from what Dorrance said will be Crushpad’s biggest “virtual” barrel tasting to a possible label design contest. Naturally, you can keep up to date on these efforts — as well as get the play-by-play as the Twitter team rolls up its sleeves and makes wine — via the dedicated Twitter account twitter.com/fledgling.

With this move, Twitter basically nullifies the two oldest cliches about its service.

We’ve all heard variations on, “Who cares what sandwich you ate?” or “It doesn’t make any money,” when it comes to Twitter.

With this new line of wines, we do care what you’re eating–does it match the wine?–and Twitter will make money, just not for itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.