Twitter Gets A Conference

The latest sign Twitter is either taking off or overhyped: Telecom (and media) industry vet Jeff Pulver is organising a two-day Twitter-related conference, scheduled for mid-June in New York. The “140 Characters Conference” will “explore the effects of twitter on: Celebrity, The Media and Advertising.”



What’s the point?

Pulver: My hope is to attract not only established celebrities, members of the media and advertising thought leaders who are now using twitter, but those who have become a celebrity, and a brand in their own right, through the creative and disruptive application that twitter continues to be.

I’m looking for first-hand accounts of how twitter is being used and the impact it is happening in the industry sectors this event is focusing on. My goal is to bring together the right group of characters to both lead and contribute to the discussions.

This is actually a good idea. Twitter is already popular enough and has enough investment around it that Pulver should be able to sell out the conference.

(Update: A commenter points out that this sounds pretty self-serving, and should instead focus more on the platform work getting built on Twitter. We don’t disagree — we do hope this is more business-focused and not a silly Twitter love-fest.)

And we actually think Twitter has a good chance to become a very big business. So if Pulver’s conference can be “the” Twitter conference each year, he should be able to make some money off it.

