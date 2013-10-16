Twitter Generates 70% Of Its Revenue From Mobile

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Twitter released an amended S-1 filingto include third quarter performance ending September 30.

Some highlights:

231.7 million average monthly active users (a 6% increase over the previous quarter).

70% of revenue is from mobile (up from 65% the previous quarter).

Total revenue reported for the quarter was $US168.6 million (more than double what it generated a year ago).

Twitter’s user base remains relatively small compared to Facebook. We noted in recent analysis that user growth is slowing, and the company’s third quarter performance further confirms this. (SEC Filings)

In Other News …

Yahoo reported its third quarter performance, in which financials remained flat, but its core audience grew to 800 million monthly active users (the largest its ever been). CEO Marissa Mayer said that the focus last quarter was on products (the company released 15 product updates), and that going forward the focus will be on revenue growth. (Yahoo Investor Relations)

Pinterest accounts for more referrals than Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit combined. (Shareaholic)

LinkedIn Cofounder Reid Hoffman published the company’s Series B pitch deck from 2004. The deck is an insightful look at LinkedIn’s early business. (Reid Hoffman)

Yahoo redesigned Flickr’s individual photo pages so that images are 25% larger and accompanying information was moved to the side of the photo. (The Verge)

Twitter will list on the New York Stock Exchange. (Business Insider)

Path laid off 13 employees, which represents 20% of its staff. The mobile-first social network is still looking for a lead investor in its next round of fundraising. (Valleywag)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.