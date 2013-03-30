Hilarious Twitter Responses To News That Kim Jong Un Wants To Bomb Texas

With the release of North Korea’s strategic “strike plan” map showing a number of U.S. cities that Kim Jong-un apparently wants to bomb — including Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, many are scratching their heads at the inclusion of Austin, Texas.



The Twittersphere has erupted in hilarious fashion with the latest hashtag, #whyaustin.

Here are some of the highlights:

That’s one way to make people stop moving here MT @kvue #Austin makes North Korea’s target list: kvue.tv/10fOMGb #whyaustin — Holly Pulket (@HollyPulket) March 29, 2013

Of all the states in the Union, #NorthKorea should know not to mess with Texas. #whyaustin — Carmen Gia (@CarmenGia) March 29, 2013

Soooo… guess this means Kim Jong Un is a Boomer Sooner #whyaustin wtim.es/ZHOoRD via @washtimes — Tejal Patel (@newscommander21) March 29, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.