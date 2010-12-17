Why Did Twitter Strip All The Jokes Out Of Its Funding Blog Post?

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Twitter announced that it raised a huge new round of funding from Kleiner Perkins yesterday via a funny blog post called “Stocking Stuffer.”It was purportedly written by Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, a former comedian (who’s still usually pretty funny), and contained several gags.



But now the post has been retitled “Meaningful Growth,” and all the jokes are gone. The page address, “stocking-stuffer.html,” is still intact.

Why? Good question. (Perhaps this is what life is going to be like in the Kleiner Perkins era!)

Twitter won’t say, but a Twitter rep points us to this joke that Costolo made about it on Twitter: “We are using the new self-editing Google docs. The algorithm decided it had a better draft.”

Here’s the original post, via Bing’s cache:

Stocking Stuffer

Wednesday, December 15, 2010

Growth is fun. In the past 12 months, Twitter users sent an astonishing 25 billion Tweets and we added more than 100 million new registered accounts. In that time, our team has grown from 130 people to more than 350 today.

This week, we added two new members to Twitter’s board of directors who have strong experience running technology companies: Mike McCue and David Rosenblatt. Mike was the CEO of Tellme Networks, is currently CEO at Flipboard and also worked for Netscape and Microsoft (which acquired Tellme in 2007). David is the former CEO of DoubleClick and an ex-Google executive.

We also closed a significant new round of funding, with new investor Kleiner Perkins Caulfield Byers leading the round. KPCB brings to Twitter a track record of helping build great companies, ranging from Amazon to Zynga (get it? A to Z? See how we did that?), and a team with expertise in Internet, mobile and social platforms. The additional resources and expertise will be extremely helpful as Twitter continues to grow as a company and business.

Thank you to Twitter users everywhere for making 2010 such a good year.

And here’s the current version:

Meaningful Growth

Wednesday, December 15, 2010

In the past 12 months, Twitter users sent an astonishing 25 billion Tweets and we added more than 100 million new registered accounts. In that time, our team has grown from 130 people to more than 350 today. We’re thankful for every Tweet, every account, and every talented employee who has decided to join the Twitter team. This week, we’ve got some big news to share.

As part of a significant new round of funding with investor Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and existing investors, we’ve added two new members to Twitter’s board of directors. Please join us in welcoming Mike McCue and David Rosenblatt. The experience these new directors bring to Twitter, along with this renewed investment, will help us continue to grow as a company and business.

2010 was one of the most meaningful years since Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2007. We operate on a principle that people are basically good—when you give them a simple way to express this trait, they prove it to you every day. We’re proud of what Twitter users have accomplished, we’re proud of our work, and we’re very proud of our team. Thanks for being a part of this work; it means a lot to us.

