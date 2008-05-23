Twitter Funded? Not Yet*

Om Malik says that Twitter has finalised its C round, raising $15 million at an $80 million pre-money valuation. We’re told that’s not the case, but think that may be a matter of semantics — it’s certainly in the range we had reported last month, when we were told a deal would get done in the near future. TechCrunch guesses that Spark Capital has come aboard, which also jibes with what we had heard at the time.



Update: Not a done deal yet, we’ve confirmed. But it’s in the late stages.

See Also: Twitter Raising Money: How Much Is It Worth?

