Twitter is making it easier for businesses to scan every tweet in history

Twitter The first tweet ever made.

Every day, the world tweets 500 milion times. 350,000 of these jokes, thoughts, updates, and news are going up every minute.

Over time, this adds up to a lot of history, and now Twitter wants to make it easier for businesses to access that history.

The company announced on its official blog that developers will soon have “instant and complete access” to every historical public tweet in a Full-Archive Search tool.

Gnip, a social media data company bought by Twitter in 2010, is in charge of creating this feature, which will let other software developers create tools to flip through the archives back to Jack Dorsey’s very first tweet: “just setting up my twttr” in 2006.

According to Gnip, companies like PayPal and Simply Measured have already used the service, which is mainly intended for businesses to gather insight for use in marketing campaigns.

Services like Snap Bird and Topsy are also sites that let users explore Twitter history, but this is the first Twitter product that indexes the data intelligently for business customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.