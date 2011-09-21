Twitter Founders Evan Williams And Biz Stone Party In Vegas With Bachelorettes Until The Early Morning

What would you do if you were a founder of Twitter who recently left the company to launch another startup?



If your name was Evan Williams or Biz Stone, you’d head to Las Vegas and go clubbing.

The pair spent Saturday night and Sunday morning partying at XS nightclub in the Encore resort, Page Six reports.

The details:

XS co-owner Jesse Waits set up a table for them right next to the stage, where Williams and Stone and their male pals toasted numerous bachelorette parties and the Swedish DJ with glasses of Champagne and shots of Patron.

The duo deserves to blow off some steam. They recently announced their newest project, Lift, which they claim is “an interesting new application for unlocking human potential through positive reinforcement.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.