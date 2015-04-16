Twitter founder Ev Williams just sold about $24 million of Twitter stock

Twitter founder Ev Williams just sold about $US24 million worth of TWTR stock. The sale was planned and scheduled, according to an SEC filing.

The total number of shares disposed of was 468,000. At $US51 per share, that comes out to about $US24 million.

“The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person,” Williams’ disclosure says.

Here’s the chart from the SEC (click to enlarge):

