Twitter founder Ev Williams just sold about $24 million of Twitter stock

Twitter founder Ev Williams just sold about $US24 million worth of TWTR stock. The sale was planned and scheduled, according to an SEC filing.
The total number of shares disposed of was 468,000. At $US51 per share, that comes out to about $US24 million.
“The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person,” Williams’ disclosure says.
Here’s the chart from the SEC (click to enlarge):
NOW WATCH: This video of teenagers dangling at the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper is beyond intense
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.