Twitter Founder Biz Stone Going On Colbert

Twitter founder Biz Stone will be going on The Colbert Report on Comedy Central this Thursday.

The news, naturally, broke on Twitter.

Maybe Twitter will find a warmer reception with Colbert than it did with Jon Stewart, who mostly poked fun at the service and its fans.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart M – Th 11p / 10c Twitter Frenzy comedycentral.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Economic Crisis Political humourImage niallkennedy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.