Twitter Founder Biz Stone Going On Colbert

Twitter founder Biz Stone will be going on The Colbert Report on Comedy Central this Thursday.
The news, naturally, broke on Twitter.
Maybe Twitter will find a warmer reception with Colbert than it did with Jon Stewart, who mostly poked fun at the service and its fans.
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart M – Th 11p / 10c Twitter Frenzy comedycentral.com
