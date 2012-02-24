Twitter Founder Biz Stone Gives 7 Rules To Live By

Photo: Randy Stewart via flickr

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone makes all Twitter employees adopt the following seven rules when they join the company, he said during a speech this week in Las Vegas. He said that all people make assumptions even though making assumptions can lead to trouble, reports OpenSource.com.



So if you’re going to do that, you need to use these ones:

We don’t always know what’s going to happen. And that’s OK. Leave space for the unknown. There’s a creative answer to every problem. There are more smart people outside your company than there are inside. Use them. We will win if we always do the right thing for our users. The only deal worth doing is a win-win deal. Your coworkers are smart and they have good intentions.

He dished out these words of wisdom during a keynote at this week’s 2012 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.

