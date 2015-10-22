Twitter is updating its Mac app -- here's what it looks like

Max Slater-Robins
Twitter for Mac@rus / TwitterTwitter for Mac in ‘dark’ mode.

Twitter is updating its Mac app, bringing in new features such as in-line Vine and video playback, photos in DMs, group DMs, and in-line replies, TechCrunch reports

The news comes from Twitter Flight, the company’s developer conference, which also saw Jack Dorsey, the reappointed CEO, apologise to the developer community. Twitter shut down developer access to its platform in 2012, and Dorsey apologised for any “confusion” over that decision.

Twitter for MacRus / TwitterA group DM chain in Twitter for Mac.

Vine cofounder Rus Yusupov shared a photo of the updated app in “Dark” mode, including an in-line Vine video which, currently, would appear as a static image. 

Twitter didn’t give a release date but said it would become available “in a few months.”

