Twitter is updating its Mac app -- here's what it looks like

Twitter is updating its Mac app, bringing in new features such as in-line Vine and video playback, photos in DMs, group DMs, and in-line replies, TechCrunch reports.

The news comes from Twitter Flight, the company’s developer conference, which also saw Jack Dorsey, the reappointed CEO, apologise to the developer community. Twitter shut down developer access to its platform in 2012, and Dorsey apologised for any “confusion” over that decision.

Rus / Twitter A group DM chain in Twitter for Mac.

Vine cofounder Rus Yusupov shared a photo of the updated app in “Dark” mode, including an in-line Vine video which, currently, would appear as a static image.

New Twitter for Mac in dark mode looks so good pic.twitter.com/OnDukgtslx

— Rus (@rus) October 21, 2015

Twitter didn’t give a release date but said it would become available “in a few months.”

