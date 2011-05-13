Twitter For Mac Rips Off TweetDeck With New Update, Here's Why That's A Good Thing

The deal hasn’t been made official yet, but we’ve known for a little while that Twitter would be buying Tweetdeck.
Twitter for Mac 2.1 was just released via the Mac App Store, and is another piece of evidence that Twitter has had their eye on Tweetdeck for some time.
The new update brings a fresh look, a useful toolbar, and most importantly, the ability to take any of these toolbar tabs and turn them into columns–just like in Tweetdeck.
Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and this is the best Twitter for Mac yet.
A few other welcome features include: conversation-view for Direct Messages, username and hashtag auto-complete, and some performance improvements.
You can get it from the Mac App Store for free right now, and click the link below to see some big pictures of the new app’s features in action.
The left-side toolbar is back, and it works beautifully. You can move fluidly between any of the tabs. Great looking animations provide transitions.
The app now allows you to turn any column into a new window, including mentions, direct messages, lists, and more.
Here's how it looks with multiple windows open. It looks great, but it looks just like Tweetdeck. Columns aren't nested, though, so you'll have to move them all individually.
Here's Tweetdeck, which has been around for a long while. So do you like Twitter's white background, or Tweetdeck's black one? They look the same, otherwise
