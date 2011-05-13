Twitter For Mac Rips Off TweetDeck With New Update, Here's Why That's A Good Thing

The deal hasn’t been made official yet, but we’ve known for a little while that Twitter would be buying Tweetdeck.

Twitter for Mac 2.1 was just released via the Mac App Store, and is another piece of evidence that Twitter has had their eye on Tweetdeck for some time.

The new update brings a fresh look, a useful toolbar, and most importantly, the ability to take any of these toolbar tabs and turn them into columns–just like in Tweetdeck.

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, and this is the best Twitter for Mac yet.

A few other welcome features include: conversation-view for Direct Messages, username and hashtag auto-complete, and some performance improvements.

You can get it from the Mac App Store for free right now, and click the link below to see some big pictures of the new app’s features in action.

