Twitter For iPad Is Here, And It's Awesome

It took a while, but the official Twitter app for Apple’s iPad is finally available. (Get cracking on your app, Facebook!)



And in brief testing this morning, it’s really slick, and has already become our Twitter app of choice on the iPad.

The user interface design, like Twitter on the iPhone, is simple and attractive.

But there is one new feature that could be jarring and annoying at first: If you click on a tweet with a link in it, a new window slides into view, and automatically loads the link. This could seem chaotic, especially if links are triggered automatically. And it could pose problems at work if your friends are linking to porn. But we’re already getting used to it.

Take a tour, and see what we’re talking about.

