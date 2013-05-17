Twitter's Google Glass App Launches Today

Twitter announced today that it made an app for Google’s wearable face-computer, Google Glass.



If you have Google Glass, you can download the Twitter app today by going to google.com/myglass.

Right now, only a few thousand developers and early adopters have access to Google Glass as part of the company’s “Explorer” program. Each headset costs $1,500.

Twitter isn’t the only big-name app coming to Google Glass today. CNN, The New York Times, Evernote, and Tumblr each said they’re working on apps for Glass during a presentation at Google’s I/O developers conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.