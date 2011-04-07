FLASHBACK: Twitter's "Follow Fridays" Were Born On January 16th 2009

We love these little nuggets of internet history. We found the original tweet that created the Twitter tradition of “follow fridays” (or #followfriday or #ff) whereby people recommend other people to follow to their followers.



It turns out it was started on January 16th by entrepreneur Micah Baldwin.

Here’s the tweet:

Photo: Screenshot

Don’t Miss: Five Twitter Strategies Every Brand Should Know →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.