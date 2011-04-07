FLASHBACK: Twitter's "Follow Fridays" Were Born On January 16th 2009

We love these little nuggets of internet history. We found the original tweet that created the Twitter tradition of “follow fridays” (or #followfriday or #ff) whereby people recommend other people to follow to their followers.
It turns out it was started on January 16th by entrepreneur Micah Baldwin.
Here’s the tweet:
Photo: Screenshot
