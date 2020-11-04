Twitter flags Trump's baseless claim about election theft

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning falsely claiming “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

Twitter immediately flagged the post as “disputed” and possibly “misleading.”

Trump has repeatedly argued against counting all votes cast in the election, which remains undecided.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump once again made an incendiary and false claim about the 2020 election on Twitter, prompting the social network to flag another post as “disputed” and potentially “misleading.”

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

Early Wednesday morning, Trump claimed he was “up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.” He added that votes “cannot be cast after the Poles are closed,” later deleting the post to correct the spelling of “polls.”

Twitter’s move means that the post can no longer be retweeted.

Screenshot/Twitter Trump deleted the post to correct his spelling of ‘polls.’

Trump’s latest claim comes a day after he intimated that there could be “violence in the streets” if states such as Pennsylvania count mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day. Pennsylvania has said it will count such ballots through Nov. 6, provided there is no evidence they were cast after polls indeed closed.

That decision comes amid reports that the US Postal Service has been unable to keep up with the massive influx in mail ballots. Earlier this week, an analysis by the NAACP found that roughly 300,000 ballots had been processed by USPS but not delivered.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.