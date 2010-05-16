Twitter Fixes Trending Topics, Kills Off Justin Bieber

Thank the ever-loving gods: Twitter has just fixed their worst bug.



Which is: Tween hearthrob Justin Bieber‘s constant mocking presence in the “Trending Topics” list. The omniscient eye of the Biebs has been hidden with new maths.

Twitter has updated the algorithm which determines what topics are hot: Trending topics are now those that experience the biggest sudden spike in chatter—instead of those that are consistently popular.

So no matter how many tweens are tweeting “Justin Bieber” he will probably only show up in trending topics whenever he puts out a new song, or appears on TV, or has a concert, or appears on the cover of People.

Instead of, like, always. [Mashable]

