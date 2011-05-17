13 People Who Got Fired For Tweeting

Photo: Glee Fans Mexico
Love it or hate it, Twitter is a powerful Internet tool that’s here to stay. But some people fail to realise its power.Twitter will broadcast your bursts of thought to anyone who cares to read them. Sometimes this has some significantly negative repercussions.
In the case of the following 13 people, their tweets literally cost them their jobs.
Learn from their mistakes, and think twice before you tweet!
Nir Rosen was a Law Fellow at New York University until he tweeted some astonishing remarks about Lara Logan's sexual assault.
The string of insensitive tweeting began with 'Lara Logan had to outdo Anderson. Where was her buddy McCrystal.' He was soon apologizing profusely and resigned from his fellowship the next day.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, voice of the Aflac duck, made some jokes about the Japanese tsunami over Twitter. He said, 'Japan is really advanced. They don't go to the beach. The beach comes to them.'
Aflac is the largest insurance company in Japan. Gottfried was fired.
Nicole Crowther was a recurring extra on Glee until she tweeted some plot spoilers she had heard on set.
She was more or less fired via Twitter by the show's producer, Brad Falchuk, who tweeted in response: 'Hope you're qualified to do something besides work in entertainment.'
Scott Bartosiewicz was a social media strategist for New Media Strategies.
Thinking he was signed into his own account, he accidentally tweeted the following from the corporate Twitter account for Chrysler: 'I find it ironic that Detroit is known as the #motorcity and yet no one here knows how to f*cking drive.'
Bartosiewicz was fired and Chrysler didn't renew its contract with New Media Strategies.
Toronto-based sportscaster Damian Goddard was fired for tweeting his opinion on same-sex marriage. Hockey agent Todd Reynolds had criticised Rangers forward Sean Avery for publicly supporting the cause.
Tweeted Goddard, 'I completely and wholeheartedly support Todd Reynolds and his support for the traditional and TRUE meaning of marriage.'
Fired.
Gabriella Pasqualotto was a cheerleader for cricket teams in the Indian Premier League until she started sharing details about what it was like online. She revealed loads of details about how some cricketers treat their cheerleaders, and it wasn't flattering.
She was fired.
Ozzie Guillen, manager for the Chicago White Sox, got ejected from a baseball game and immediately started tweeting about it. He called the ejection 'pathetic' and said the umpire was a 'tough guy.'
CNN fired its senior editor Octavia Nasr over her tweet proclaiming respect for the deceased Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah. This is especially troublesome considering that the AP called Fadlallah 'staunchly anti-American and linked to bombings that killed more than 260 Americans.'
She apologized, but it didn't matter.
Jane Adams, star of HBO's Hung, skipped out on her $13.44 bill for restaurant check. When her server, Jon-Barrett Ingels, tweeted about it, her agent came back the next day to pay it.
Ingels tweeted again about the lack of a tip, so Adams herself came back a month later to give a $3 tip. She complained to management and Ingels was fired!
Australian comedian Catherine Deveny lost her job writing for Melbourne newspaper The Age when she tweeted that she hopes Steve Irwin's daughter gets laid.
Her boss, editor Paul Ramadge, said, 'We are appreciative of the columns Catherine has written for The Age over several years but the views she has expressed recently on Twitter are not in keeping with the standards we set at The Age.'
Former MLB pitcher Mike Bacsik lost his gig as a radio producer after getting drunk and tweeting some racially-loaded comments during a Mavericks-Spurs game. The game didn't exactly go his way and he had some pretty unpopular things to say afterward.
