Twitter Shares Tank To All-Time Lows

Traders and investors aren’t too pleased with Twitter’s Q1 financial results.

Despite reporting breakeven earnings and raising guidance, the stock is down by around 9.6%.

That brings the share price down to around $US38.50. Previously, the all-time low was $US38.80.

Twitter IPO’d on November 7, 2013. That day, it opened at $US45.10 after pricing at $US26 the night before.

Here’s the chart via Yahoo! Finance:

