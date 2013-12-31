Twitter Got Nuked Again

Twitter stock had a bad day again, closing down 5% at $US60.51 per share.

After a massive run last week, the stock began to collapse. It fell 13% on Friday. Even during Twitter’s big run, one analyst, Robert Peck of Sun Trust, decided to downgrade the stock. Peck put a $US50 target on Twitter. Interestingly enough, Peck was one of the first analysts to issue a buy rating for Twitter before the company had its IPO.

Here’s what the stock looked like at the closing bell, along with a chart of its last five days of trading. You can see the big run in the middle of last week:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.