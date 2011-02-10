Twitter Is Having Acquisition Talks With Facebook And Google And Thinks It Can Become A $100 Billion Company

Photo: (cc) Kenneth Yeung – www.thelettertwo.com

No one will accuse Twitter of not thinking big.



Twitter thinks it can become a $100 billion company, report Spencer Ante, Amir Efrati, and Anupreeta Das in the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter has also had “low-level” acquisition talks with Facebook and Google and other companies and wants an $8-$10 billion takeout price.

Google and Facebook apparently still have “latent” interest in buying Twitter, but the talks are on and off and don’t sound particularly serious.

Some other interesting details from the article:

Twitter had revenue of $45 million in 2010 and lost money

Twitter estimates that its revenue this year will be $100-$110 million

One of Twitter’s new ad services, Promoted Trends, is selling out every day

Twitter now has more than 350 employees

Twitter’s “president of revenue,” Adam Bain, has already built a sales force of more than 20 people

If Twitter would actually sell for $10 billion, Google should just step up and buy it (see the reasons here). The company would barely miss the cash, and Twitter would actually put it on the map in social media.

We actually don’t think a Twitter-Facebook deal is even plausible at this point. We think there would be a protracted anti-trust investigation prodded along by Microsoft and Google, and we don’t think Facebook could come up with enough cash to make the deal work. We also think that, if Facebook were to get close to buying Twitter, Google would pay whatever it took to steal Twitter away.

