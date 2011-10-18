Twitter Explodes With Mockery Over Herman Cain's New Viral Video

Twitter is aflutter today after a video of Herman Cain singing an ode to pizza went viral, sparking thousands of tweets hashtagged #HermanCainPizzaJams.
TPM’s Benjy Sarlin started the meme, and his colleague Ryan Reilly compiled another list of best-ofs here.
The top-tier candidate is the former chairman and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.
The hashtag is now trending nationwide.
