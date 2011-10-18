Twitter Explodes With Mockery Over Herman Cain's New Viral Video

Zeke Miller
herman cain pizza

Twitter is aflutter today after a video of Herman Cain singing an ode to pizza went viral, sparking thousands of tweets hashtagged #HermanCainPizzaJams.

TPM’s Benjy Sarlin started the meme, and his colleague Ryan Reilly compiled another list of best-ofs here.

 

 

The top-tier candidate is the former chairman and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.

The hashtag is now trending nationwide. 

The tweet that started it all...

