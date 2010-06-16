Twitter Finally Explains Why It Keeps Crashing

Twitter keeps going down. Users are getting annoyed, so the company put out a blog post explaining itself:



What’s Happening with Twitter?

Tuesday, June 15, 2010

From a site stability and service outage perspective, it’s been Twitter’s worst month since last October.

What’s the problem?

Last Friday, we detailed on our Engineering blog that this is going to be a rocky few weeks. We’re working through tweaks to our system in order to provide greater stability at a time when we’re facing record traffic. We have long-term solutions that we are working towards, but in the meantime, we are making real-time adjustments so that we can grow our capacity and avoid outages during the World Cup.

As we go through this process, we have uncovered unexpected deeper issues and have even caused inadvertent downtime as a result of our attempts to make changes. Ultimately, the changes that we are making now will make Twitter much more reliable in the future. However, we certainly are not happy about the disruptions that we have faced and even caused this week and understand how they negatively impact our users.

Should Twitter have been ready?

Record traffic and unprecedented spikes in activity are never simple to manage. However, we were well aware of the likely impact of the World Cup. What we didn’t anticipate was some of the complexities that have been inherent in fixing and optimising our systems before and during the event.

What’s next?

Over the next two weeks, we may perform relatively short planned maintenance on the site. During this time, the service will likely be taken down. We will not perform this work during World Cup games, and we will provide advance notification.

How can I best keep informed of any future Twitter site issues?

For real-time updates on site outages or major issues, you can go to our Status blog. For most other problems that you may be having with Twitter, follow @Support.

Background on Twitter uptime from Pingdom

A month by month look: http://bit.ly/c3BPRS

