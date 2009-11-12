Twitter's New Retweeting Function Solves A Problem That Didn't Exist

Twitter is launching its own natively built “retweeting” function, CEO Evan Williams announced on his blog.

Twitter’s official retweeting fuction won’t look like the RTs we’ve all come to know and love.

Instead of seeing “[email protected],” followed by @userbeingretweeted’s tweet, you’ll simply see @userbeingretweeted’s entire tweet.

So, say we follow @Clusterstock, but you don’t.

We see “Shell Shocked Goldman Sachs Bankers Have Just Stopped Reading The News http://bit.ly/1JLzrp ” by @clusterstock and think you should read it.

Instead of “[email protected] Shell Shocked….” You’ll just see the entire Clusterstock tweet. Essentially, we’re giving you the tweet of a someone you’re not following.

In the first iteration, you can’t add a comment in front or behind a RT. Williams says it was left out for simplicity, “But we have some ideas there, and it’s possible we’ll build that in at a later date.” You can still do the old-school RT, and add a comment that way.

If you don’t like this, you can turn off the feature altogether, and only get new tweets from people you follow.

Ev says Twitter’s goal here is “helping you discover the information that matters most to you as quickly as possible.”

Someother reasons Twitter is doing this:

Fake RTs, where you simply slap an RT in front of someone’s handle and write what you want are becoming a problem.

Some people’s Twitter feeds are becoming filled with too many repeat retweets.

Twitter wants a better way to track information. It’s new retweeting will help it learn what’s popular.

