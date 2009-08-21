Twitter Execs Suck Up To P. Diddy After Insulting Docs Leak

Twitter is learning the fine art of damage control.



Earlier this summer, a huge cache of Twitter’s internal strategy documents leaked. Some of them were embarrassing for the company because they were notes from meetings in which Twitter execs insulted people by name.

For example, in notes from one meeting, Twitter execs describe music star P. Diddy (@iamdiddy) as “not so strategic,” and complain that “Diddy values his contribution higher than we do.” Another document labelled Google exec Marissa Mayer a “distraction.”

Since those documents leaked, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone has been busy making nice with those insulted people.

“We had to call up everyone and tell them, ‘Don’t be mad. Somebody with some stuff on the Internet might write about you,'” he told VentureBeat. “We made sure to tell them that these notes didn’t reflect anything.”

And, far from challenging his strategic mind and value as an asset to the startup, Biz is saying very flattering things about Diddy in public.

“When we came away from that meeting with P. Diddy, we were super impressed with how savvy he was,” Stone now says.

“He has stayed relevant for so long and how does he do it? He’s constantly reinventing himself.”

