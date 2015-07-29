Two top Twitter execs just jumped ship

Looks like Jack Dorsey is cleaning house.

Right as Twitter announced its Q2 earnings — the first report under interim-CEO Dorsey — two company execs announced their departure on Twitter.

Todd Jackson, former director of product management, and Christian Oestline, former vice president of product management, are leaving for Dropbox and Google respectively.

Jackson had been at the company for about a year and a half, and Oestline had been there about two.

Jackson will joining Dropbox as its head of product, replacing Ilya Fushman, who left for Index Ventures last month. Dropbox has been slow to innovate on its core product, and several sources told Business Insider that the product function at the company has been broken.

Oestline will be joining YouTube.

Thank you @Twitter for an incredible two years. Working with the awesome people at this company has been a highlight of my career.

— Christian Oestlien (@christianism) July 28, 2015

I am thrilled to be joining @YouTube! I can’t wait to start work with the team and our partners building the future of video together.

— Christian Oestlien (@christianism) July 28, 2015

Thanks also to @dickc, @jeremysf and @christianism for betting on the @coverscreen team and convincing us to join the flock!

— Todd Jackson (@tjack) July 28, 2015

Excited for what’s next — joining @Dropbox to lead product and work alongside an incredible team!

— Todd Jackson (@tjack) July 28, 2015

