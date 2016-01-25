Two of Twitter’s top execs are leaving the company, Recode’s Kurt Wagner and Kara Swisher reported on Sunday.

Twitter’s product head Kevin Weil and media head Katie Jacobs Stanton are both leaving the San Francisco startup, according to the report, which cites “sources close to the situation.”

Weil, who had been at Twitter for 6 years, first joined the company in 2009 as an engineering lead before working his way up to senior vice president of product. Stanton joined Twitter following jobs with Google and Yahoo, and served on President Barack Obama’s social media team during the first part of his presidency.

According to Recode, neither Weil nor Stanton have secured new jobs yet, and Twitter will temporarily fill their roles while hunting for replacements.

Twitter will reportedly announce the departures on Monday, in addition to a new hire who is a “well-known exec” and “prominent CMO.”

The news follows a rough few months for Twitter, which since making founder Jack Dorsey CEO has seen its share price plummet to an all-time low last week before experiencing a rebound apparently triggered by a false rumour about a tie-up with News Corp. Twitter’s stock has been under pressure for months, as the company struggles to boost user growth. Its plummeting value has sparked constant speculation that Twitter could become an acquisition target.

You can read Recode’s full report about the departures here.

NOW WATCH: Hidden Facebook tricks you need to know



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.