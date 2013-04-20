Twitter Erupts After Capture Of Suspected Bomber

The second of the two Boston marathon bombing suspects was captured tonight, marking the end of a tense week for many people.



Following the announcement, Twitter exploded in excitement, like most people who saw the news.

Here are some notable reactions from people directly involved in the story:

CAPTURED!!! The hunt is over. The search is done. The terror is over. And justice has won. Suspect in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 20, 2013

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev IN CUSTODY! — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 20, 2013

jhs

ALL CAPS TWEET TO RELEASE TENSION. — WNYC(@WNYC) April 20, 2013

The officer that started cheering, high fiving a photographer twitter.com/RosieGray/stat… — Rosie grey (@RosieGray) April 20, 2013

WE GOT HIM! Thx to amazing work & dedication of our officers & our law enforcement partners from across the region. #BostonStrong #CambMA — Cambridge Police (@CambridgePolice) April 20, 2013

Police w rifles step into the crowd, appear to have headed up the arrest; they get lots of thank-yous…then get mobbed by eager crowd — Martine Powers (@martinepowers) April 20, 2013

Cheering can be heard as we interview our Bruce Gellerman in Watertown. — WBUR (@WBUR) April 20, 2013

Mayor just thanked all police over the scanner — Joe Spurr (@joespurr) April 20, 2013

On the radio. “Your mayor is very proud of you” twitter.com/mayortommenino… — Mayor Tom Menino (@mayortommenino) April 20, 2013

In our time of rejoicing, let us not forget the families of Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell and Officer Sean Collier. — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 20, 2013

Boston is about to get 2004 levels of drunk. — Drunk Predator Drone (@drunkenpredator) April 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.