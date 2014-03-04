Here's How Twitter Engineers Reacted To Ellen's Record-Breaking Oscar Selfie

Madeline Stone

Ellen DeGeneres broke Twitter records with her star-studded selfie at the Oscars last night. Her photo featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, and Meryl Streep, among others became the first photo to be retweeted more than two million times. 

 

But not everyone was excited about the retweet record. On-call engineers at Twitter seemed more than a little stressed out when the selfie went viral. 

 

Twitter was so overloaded from Ellen’s selfie that it briefly crashed around 10 p.m. EST. Service was back to normal after about 20 minutes. 

 

According to one engineer, this group took shots every time Ellen mentioned Twitter during the broadcast.  



