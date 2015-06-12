Twitter employees flock to thank outgoing CEO Dick Costolo

Matt Weinberger
Dick Costolo TwitterKimberly White/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo isn’t exactly universally beloved on Wall Street — his resignation, announced today, came after months of investors and analysts calling for some new blood in the chief executive seat after some disappointing earnings and slow user growth.

Still, he must have done something right, because Twitter users — including a lot of Twitter employees past and present — took to the social network to express their gratitude for Costolo’s role in building up the company, many using the hashtag #ThankYouDickC.

 

