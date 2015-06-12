Twitter employees flock to thank outgoing CEO Dick Costolo

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo isn’t exactly universally beloved on Wall Street — his resignation, announced today, came after months of investors and analysts calling for some new blood in the chief executive seat after some disappointing earnings and slow user growth.

Still, he must have done something right, because Twitter users — including a lot of Twitter employees past and present — took to the social network to express their gratitude for Costolo’s role in building up the company, many using the hashtag #ThankYouDickC.

thank you @dickc for being a great leader and all the jokes, hope your Murph time improves in the meanwhile :) #ThankYouDickC

— Chris Aniszczyk (@cra) June 11, 2015

I continue to be impressed by the transparency and humility that pervades @twitter. @dickc is a class act #ThankYouDickC

— Nola Weinstein (@NolaBeth) June 11, 2015

Thank you @DickC. You’re an incredible builder of business, but more importantly a builder of culture #ThankYouDickC https://t.co/pTAEwqQcX5

— Bo Han (@bohan) June 11, 2015

No one has ever inspired me like @dickc. Most thoughtful, intelligent and compassionate leader ever. #ThankYouDickC #LoveWhereYouWork

— Alex Kowalsky (@alexmk) June 11, 2015

thank you @dickc for the best job I ever had

— Isaac Hepworth (@isaach) June 11, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.