Twitter Employee Posts Picture Of An Actual #Dickbar Bar

Twitter’s recent app update created a massive backlash when it stuck a black bar atop tweets displaying trending topics. It’s ugly and intrusive, and John Gruber of Daring Fireball dubbed it #dickbar in honour of CEO Dick Costolo.



Twitter just issued an update to the app putting the #dickbar above the tweets pinned to the top. Less intrusive, but still pretty ugly. This is what Twitter needs to do to make some money, so it’s unlikely it’s going away entirely any time soon.

In homage to the big controversy that sprouted around the #dickbar, it looks like Twitter employees decided to build an actual #dickbar bar. Twitter user researcher Mark Trammell posted this photo on Twitter:

Photo: Trammell

