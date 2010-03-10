Twitter Embraces Tweeting; You Now "Tweet," You Don't "Update"

Major news on the Twitter front today. It changed the status update button. You no longer “update” your status. You now “Tweet” it. First brought to our attention by Robin Wauters.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b96a3907f8b9aa52c7c0400/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="twitter status change" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Here’s the old look:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8e2750000000000a4eb66/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Twitter LinkedIn 2" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.