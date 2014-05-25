Twitter Is Testing A New Way To Let You Embed Videos Using Hashtags

Twitter seems to be experimenting with a new feature that makes it easy to embed, share, and play video.

If you pop open the Twitter iOS app and type in hashtags #AMillionWays or #AMillionWaysToDieInTheWest, you’ll be able to embed the trailer for the movie in your tweet. There also seems to be one for the movie “Blended.”

This could be one way for Twitter to boost its advertising revenue. But for now, these videos don’t appear to be paid for, as you see that the videos are “provided by” the movie rather than “promoted by.”

In a statement to Re/Code, Twitter simply said that it experiments all the time.

Here’s how it works. Let’s say you’re tweeting about the movie “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” If you start typing the hashtag #AMillionWaysToDieInTheWest, you’ll see options to attach a video clip to your tweet.

Once you select a clip, you’ll see it appear below your tweet. You can also play the clip.

And you might want to watch the video before you tweet it out to your followers, just in case there’s some risque content. Just hit play and the video will start.

If you approve of the video, simply hit “Attach” to embed it in your tweet.

