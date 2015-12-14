Twitter is warning some users that foreign governments could be trying to hack their accounts

Twitter has emailed some users to warn them that their accounts may have been targeted by hackers working for foreign governments, the BBC reported.

The emails were sent out over the weekend and warned users that hackers may have tried to find out email accounts, IP addresses, and phone numbers.

It’s not clear how many users were contacted about a possible hack, but it looks to be a mix of charities and technology experts. Twitter declined to comment on this story.

The Financial Times highlights two accounts affected, both of which work in technology. And the BBC mentions a Canadian non-profit that received an email.

There are three countries floated as possible culprits for the hacks: North Korea, Syria, and China. The BBC explains that both North Korea and China have been accused of hacking into western companies in the past.

US authorities claimed that the hack of Sony Pictures in November 2014 was carried out by hackers working for the North Korean government. And a group named the Syrian Electronic Army has publicly supported the Syrian government through its hacking campaigns. The BBC also mentions that China may be one of countries behind the state-sponsored hacking.

Here’s the email sent by Twitter to the affected accounts:

Facebook and Google have previously warned users about possible hacking attempts by governments and hackers working for them.

Facebook published a blog post announcing that it would inform users if governments or state-sponsored hackers could be trying to get information about their account. And Google displays a banner on Gmail if it detects that hackers are trying to break into an email account.

