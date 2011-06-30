This Video Shows Explosive Activity On Twitter After The Earthquake In Japan

Photo: Screenshot

Twitter loves to remind people about its pivotal role in sharing news and transmitting stories to people around the world.This especially true when major news events occur. Twitter released this video as a visualisation of just how active its servers became following the earthquake in Japan.



A 500 per cent increase in traffic sounds like a lot, but wait until you see what it looks like.

Check out the video >

